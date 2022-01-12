SC Lottery
City of Charleston passes King Street Business Improvement District

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston council members passed the King Street Business Improvement District that will reshape area businesses, but have not voted to make a racial conciliation commission permanent.

The two controversial topics were brought before the council for the second time during Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted for nearly six hours. The $11 million business improvement district would pass unanimously after a lengthy discussion that saw input from Charleston locals.

However, most of the night’s conversation and discussion centered around the fate of the Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission.

“It does not pass any ordinance or against what you believe,” City of Charleston Council Member Jason Sakran said about the commission. “We’re not here to pass ordinances on most recommendations. We’re here to simply create a permanent commission.”

However, some commissioners said they would prefer the commission be deferred, so the public can be more informed.

“I believe we should at least defer this and make sure the public is fully aware of the name change and what this is going to do,” City of Charleston Council Member Caroline Parker said.

Ahead of the discussion, Charleston locals shared why they were either for the commission or opposed it.

“The least we can do for the citizens whose ancestors laid every brick in every street and every cinderblock in this city, that they should be included in the decisions that affect where and how they live,” one resident said.

“A strong mandate should have a clear definition of what the main purpose is, which is equity,” another said. “If you want to get after it, define equity in a way that makes sense for you to be able to bring back to your constituents.”

After close to an hour and a half of discussion, council members decided to pass it on its second reading.

Council members said they will revisit the commission’s future in two weeks when it comes up for a third reading at the next council meeting.

