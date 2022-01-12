Colleton County School District transitioning to virtual learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District will be temporarily transitioning to virtual learning citing Covid-19 cases in the community and schools.

On Tuesday night, district officials announced that their school’s will transition temporarily to E-Learning/Virtual Learning for all students starting January 13, 2022. The estimated date for returning to learn in-person is January 20, 2022, according to the district.

“Due to the continued spread of the contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant in our community and schools, as well as a continuous increase in the amount of our district’s quarantined staff and students, and COVID-19′s impact on our available pool of school bus drivers and substitutes, Colleton County School District will transition temporarily to E-Learning/Virtual Learning for all students starting January 13, 2022,” the district said in a statement.

CCSD officials say they will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on January 19, and determine if an extension of the virtual learning period will be necessary.

The district released the following additional information.

CCSD will be providing distance learning opportunities and breakfast/lunch opportunities during this closure. Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks for E-Learning/Virtual Learning. Students without access to the Internet will be provided with E-Learning packets. Students who need to pick-up their district-issued device will be able to do so tomorrow, January 12 from their schools. More information will be released by individual schools. Information on school meal pick-ups will also be released tomorrow, January 12.

Where possible, athletic/band/extracurricular activities will continue during the E-Learning/Virtual Learning period. Afterschool activities are canceled.

All district employees who have not been placed in isolation/quarantine will report to their work locations. Schools and buses will be comprehensively disinfected while the district is operating virtually.

We appreciate our community’s adaptability, patience, and support as we continue to protect our students, staff, and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. All further updates will be released to our families through phone dialers, mass emails, local/regional media and our website (colleton.k12.sc.us).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.