Deputies investigate alleged online threat made by 5th grader

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an alleged threat made by a student in quarantine.

The message, deputies said, was found in a Kensington Elementary School online forum and was a quote from an anime video.

“There was no direct threat made toward a person or the school at large,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

Deputies did not release the actual quote posted in the forum and they have not yet said whether the student will face any charges in connection with the post.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and deputies said they expect to release additional information.

