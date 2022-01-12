Deputies: Person wounded after forcing way into Hemmingway home

HEMMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the 800 block of Baptist Road where a shooting had been reported.

The shooting victim was later found in the 1600 block of St. James Road.

Investigators say the gunshot victim forced entry into the home leading to an altercation that ended in gunfire.

The victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

There was no word on charges the victim will face.

The investigation is ongoing.

