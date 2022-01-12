Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police department says they will charge a driver involved in a December crash in West Ashley that killed two people on a motorcycle.

Police confirmed Wednesday the driver of a sedan involved in a crash with two motorcycles on the evening of Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive will be served arrest warrants. The police department’s traffic investigator has obtained warrants for the driver’s arrest, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. But police cannot yet serve those warrants because of her current medical condition, she said.

Police have not yet released the driver’s name or the specific charges she will face, but Wolfsen said the warrants will be served once the driver is released from the hospital.

The three-vehicle crash killed 50-year-old Chad Belue of Johns Island and 49-year-old Lea Cook of Walterboro, both of whom died at the scene of the crash at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 26, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

An incident report stated the crash involved two motorcycles and a Nissan Sentra sedan on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive and Charlie Hall Boulevard. Belue was driving one of the motorcycles and Cook was a passenger, O’Neal said.

Police said the driver of the other motorcycle and the driver of the car were taken to an area hospital for treatment, she said.

The driver of the sedan suffered critical injuries in the collision and was being treated at an area hospital, police said at the time. The driver of the second motorcycle suffered minor injuries, police said.

The sedan was traveling south on Magwood Drive while the two motorcycles were traveling north, an incident report states. Police say the Nissan veered across the center line, colliding head on with the lead motorcycle and killing both the male driver and female passenger.

The car then struck the second motorcycle, causing minor injuries to the lone operator, police said.

The crash investigation closed a portion of Magwood Drive for several hours.

Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084.

