FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Hwy. 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of Highway 17A shut down.

The highway is closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.