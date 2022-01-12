SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Hwy. 17A

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of Highway 17A shut down.

The highway is closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

