Georgetown Middle School transitioning to virtual learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - District officials say Georgetown Middle School will be transitioning to virtual learning citing Covid-19 cases.

Officials with the Georgetown County School District announced on Wednesday that they made the decision to place Georgetown Middle School in temporary virtual learning beginning Thursday, January 13, 2022.

According to the district, students tentatively will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24, 2022. District staff say they will reassess on Friday, January 21, 2022, to determine if an extension is needed.

“Currently in our county and state, COVID-19 is causing illness in both young children and adults,” GCSD officials said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact among our students and staff at Georgetown Middle School. As the number of employees in isolation and quarantine as a result of COVID-19 has increased, it has become difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation and is impacting our ability to provide quality instruction to students at home and in school. "

A press release by the district stated that while in temporary virtual learning, students will use district provided learning devices to complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments.

“School administration will provide families with additional details about accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and food service pickup schedules while students are in temporary virtual learning,” district officials said.

