Ladson man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man who is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Aiden Michael Smith of Ladson on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Smith was arrested on Jan. 10 after investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Investigators state Smith distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” officials with the attorney general’s office said.

He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

“Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department made the arrest,” the attorney general’s office said. “Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.”

