THE LIST: Some school districts temporarily go virtual amid COVID cases

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at three Lowcountry area school districts will switch to virtual learning starting Thursday.

The changes come as COVID-19 cases continue to remain elevated and some districts face increasing absences among students or faculty.

Here is the latest list of districts that are switching to virtual instruction.

  • DORCHESTER DIST. 4: Dorchester County School District 4 announced Wednesday morning it will temporarily switch to virtual learning starting Thursday. It will continue through Jan. 19, according to a post on the district’s website. In-person learning is expected to resume on Jan. 20.
  • COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Colleton County School District announced Tuesday it would temporarily switch to virtual learning starting on Thursday and running for four school days. The district will hold classes virtually Thursday and Friday, and then on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Monday is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The district estimated students would return to in-person learning on Jan. 20, but district officials said they would reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff next Wednesday to determine whether to extend virtual learning.
  • ORANGEBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: The Orangeburg County School District announced Tuesday their schools would move to virtual learning because of student absences involving COVID-19. All students, teachers and staff will move to a 100% virtual learning model for Thursday and Friday. Following Monday’s MLK holiday, the district will return to in-person learning on Tuedsay, district officials said.

Check back for updates to this list.

