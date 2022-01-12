SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period

Latest News

The number of new cases of COVID-19 detected in South Carolina again rose above the 10,000-mark...
SC health department reports nearly 12K new COVID-19 cases
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
Dorchester County School District 4 announced Wednesday morning it will temporarily switch to...
Dorchester County School District 4 to transition to virtual learning