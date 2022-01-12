Orangeburg County School District moving to virtual citing Covid-19 absences

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Orangeburg County School District announced on Tuesday night that their schools will be moving to virtual learning and cited student absences involving Covid-19.

All students, teachers, and staff will go to a 100% virtual learning model for Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14. According to the district, Wednesday, January 12, will be a regular school day for all staff and students who haven’t already transitioned to virtual learning.

“Teachers, staff and students will have tomorrow to gather any materials that they will need for virtual learning as we finish out the week,” OCSD officials said. “Following Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, our District will transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.”

Previously, the district had transitioned students from four schools: Edisto Primary, Carver-Edisto Middle, Edisto High, and Howard Middle, to virtual learning as a result of high numbers of employee isolations and quarantines.

“In the last few hours, we’ve had a number of schools report nearly 50 percent of their student bodies are impacted, and absence data for today showed student absences for isolations and quarantines related to COVID-19 surpassed 1,000,” OCSD officials said.

The district said after consulting with health authorities, the school board, and State Department of Education about the positive cases and quarantine numbers the district is experiencing, the administration made the decision to make the transition.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.