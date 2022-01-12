Police investigating suspicious item in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a shopping center and portions of two roads are closed while they investigate an item reported as “suspicious.”

Police responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to investigate the item.

Police say Brookgreen Shopping Center, parts of Shem Drive, and Coleman Blvd will be closed while the investigation continutes.

The bank was closed at the time of the call, they say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

