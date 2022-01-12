SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating suspicious item in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Police say a shopping center and portions of two roads are closed while they...
Mount Pleasant Police say a shopping center and portions of two roads are closed while they investigate an item reported as “suspicious.”
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a shopping center and portions of two roads are closed while they investigate an item reported as “suspicious.”

Police responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to investigate the item.

Police say Brookgreen Shopping Center, parts of Shem Drive, and Coleman Blvd will be closed while the investigation continutes.

The bank was closed at the time of the call, they say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period

Latest News

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Hire Dynamics looking to fill hundreds of positions
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
Dorchester County School District 4 announced Wednesday morning it will temporarily switch to...
Dorchester County School District 4 to transition to virtual learning
Deputies say the highway is closed between Cannan Road and Clubhouse Road. It is not yet clear...
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Hwy. 17A