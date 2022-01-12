SC Lottery
SC health department reports nearly 12K new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 detected in South Carolina again rose above the 10,000-mark Wednesday.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 11,729 new cases, of which 8,477 were confirmed and 3,252 were listed as probable on Wednessday. That covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for 1,100 of those new cases and was one of only four counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County18516201
Berkeley County385180565
Charleston County8023181,120
Colleton County621678
Dorchester County245199444
Georgetown County5942101
Williamsburg County631982

The data also included 45 deaths, 43 of which were listed as confirmed. Charleston, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The positivity rate was listed at 28.8%, down from Tuesday’s reported 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases877,965236,8161,114,781
Total Deaths12,8322,01614,848

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

