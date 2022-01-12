SC health department reports nearly 12K new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 detected in South Carolina again rose above the 10,000-mark Wednesday.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 11,729 new cases, of which 8,477 were confirmed and 3,252 were listed as probable on Wednessday. That covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
Charleston County accounted for 1,100 of those new cases and was one of only four counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|185
|16
|201
|Berkeley County
|385
|180
|565
|Charleston County
|802
|318
|1,120
|Colleton County
|62
|16
|78
|Dorchester County
|245
|199
|444
|Georgetown County
|59
|42
|101
|Williamsburg County
|63
|19
|82
The data also included 45 deaths, 43 of which were listed as confirmed. Charleston, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.
The positivity rate was listed at 28.8%, down from Tuesday’s reported 34.9%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|877,965
|236,816
|1,114,781
|Total Deaths
|12,832
|2,016
|14,848
