SC health department reports nearly 12K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 detected in South Carolina again rose above the 10,000-mark Wednesday.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 11,729 new cases, of which 8,477 were confirmed and 3,252 were listed as probable on Wednessday. That covers test results collected on Monday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for 1,100 of those new cases and was one of only four counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 185 16 201 Berkeley County 385 180 565 Charleston County 802 318 1,120 Colleton County 62 16 78 Dorchester County 245 199 444 Georgetown County 59 42 101 Williamsburg County 63 19 82

The data also included 45 deaths, 43 of which were listed as confirmed. Charleston, Berkeley and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The positivity rate was listed at 28.8%, down from Tuesday’s reported 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 877,965 236,816 1,114,781 Total Deaths 12,832 2,016 14,848

