Tracking delayed for new Charleston Co. School District buses

By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is getting 40 new school buses from the state, and while they’re put into circulation you may not be able to track them.

Exactly when the students are picked up and dropped off is somewhat fluid, which is why some parents rely on the GPS tracking function on the busses to know where their child is and when to expect them home.

Parents at Buist Academy are among those who may have received a notification today that their child’s bus is not being tracked for the time being. The district says that’s because they’re getting new buses and they need time to move over the hardware from the old busses to the new ones. No timeline has been confirmed on when the tracking function will be back in working order, but parent Jonathan Davis says he stopped sending his kids on the bus because the tracking system was unreliable.

“Not knowing where they are, it’s mind racking,” Davis said. You know, you want think that your kids are safe for but you don’t know. We live in a time where we already have enough uncertainty in our lives. I think a lot of people deal with a pretty high level of uncertainty and this is the last place where you want it.”

Davis says the district and First Student – the district’s transportation partner - do a good job in alerting them that a bus might not be able to be tracked.

However, he says he would get that notification too often.

