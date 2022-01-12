SC Lottery
West Ashley restaurant D.D. Peckers closing its doors after 16 years

D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack announced on Tuesday that it’s closing its doors for good on Jan. 23...
D.D. Peckers' Wing Shack announced on Tuesday that it's closing its doors for good on Jan. 23 after 16 years.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A long time popular West Ashley restaurant is closing this month.

D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack announced on Tuesday that it’s closing its doors for good on Jan. 23 after 16 years.

The restaurant posted a farewell message to their Facebook page thanking their customers and employees.

“We freaking love you all. And our employees are all the BEST. Some of which have been with us the whole 16 years! Unheard of!” the restaurant said in the Facebook message.

