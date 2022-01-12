Williamsburg Co. home invasion leaves 2 shot, deputies say

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a home invasion they say left two people injured.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the 40 block of Holywoods Road in Kingstree where a shooting had been reported. The first officers on the scene found two gunshot victims inside the home.

EMS took both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say one of the victims showed a firearm to one of the people inside the home and then forced their way inside the home. Once inside the home, the person shot the occupant and was then also wounded.

Deputies did not have details on the victims’ condition as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation was listed as ongoing and there was no immediate word on charges.

