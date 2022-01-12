SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williamsburg Co. home invasion leaves 2 shot, deputies say

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the 40 block of Holywoods Road in...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to the 40 block of Holywoods Road in Kingstree where a shooting had been reported.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a home invasion they say left two people injured.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the 40 block of Holywoods Road in Kingstree where a shooting had been reported. The first officers on the scene found two gunshot victims inside the home.

EMS took both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

ALSO IN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY: Deputies: Person wounded after forcing way into Hemmingway home

Investigators say one of the victims showed a firearm to one of the people inside the home and then forced their way inside the home. Once inside the home, the person shot the occupant and was then also wounded.

Deputies did not have details on the victims’ condition as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation was listed as ongoing and there was no immediate word on charges.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period
Security footage shows what appears to depict a woman dropping off an animal who later died.
Puppy dies after being left on doorstep, person sought for death of animal
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

Latest News

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has a portion of Highway 17A shut down.
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down portion of Hwy. 17A
Investigators say the gunshot victim forced entry into the home leading to an altercation that...
Deputies: Person wounded after forcing way into Hemmingway home
Charleston City Council voted to move forward with the city’s Human Affairs and Racial...
Charleston City Council advances racial conciliation commission plan
Students in Colleton and Orangeburg County schools will switch to virtual learning starting...
Colleton, Orangeburg Co. schools to go virtual starting Thursday