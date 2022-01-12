SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Hire Dynamics looking to fill hundreds of positions

Hire Dynamics recruits candidates for the manufacturing, distribution and warehouse industries.
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
By Ann McGill
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recruiters with Hire Dynamics staffing agency will talk Wednesday about the nearly 300 current job openings they are looking to fill.

Positions are available in assembly, forklift operators, cleaning, loader/unloader, maintenance, production, warehouse associate, and many others.

Hire Dynamics puts approximately 300 people to work each week in the Charleston area.

To apply for jobs with Hire Dynamics, just click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

