Battery Announce Return of Carolina Challenge Cup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a two year hiatus, the Carolina Challenge Cup will make its return to the Lowcountry in February the Charleston Battery announced on Thursday.

The preseason tournament, that will feature Charleston playing against 3 teams from Major League Soccer, will kick off on February 12th and go through the 19th.

First played at the old stadium on Daniel Island in 2004, this will be the 16th edition of the tournament and the first played at Patriots Point. Breeze Airways is serving as the sponsor.

The Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF and the expansion Charlotte FC team will come to the Lowcountry to take part in the event.

“We’re excited to bring back this beloved preseason tournament and welcome three MLS clubs to Charleston this February,” said Battery President of Business Operations Scott Krenitski.

For Charlotte FC, this will be their first set of matches being played in front of a crowd. “We’re honored to have been invited to this year’s Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season,” said Charlotte FC Club President Nick Kelly. “It’s a unique opportunity to be able to have the Club’s first public-facing matches in our region at a tournament that is synonymous with soccer in the Carolinas.”

“We’re excited to join the Carolina Challenge Cup in our 2022 preseason,” said Chris Henderson, Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director. “We look forward to facing competitive opponents in Charleston, Charlotte and Columbus in the Battery’s great facilities and playing our way into form for the MLS season.”

“It’s going to be great having these three MLS teams visit Charleston for preseason competition and have the tournament up and rolling again,” said Battery Head Coach Conor Casey. “It’s going to be a key part of our preseason to showcase the club to the fans and to do it at such a high level before the regular season. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Columbus returns as the three time defending champions of the event having won from 2017-2019. Their four championships tie them with the DC United for the most in the event’s history.

Matchday 1 | Saturday, February 12

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew | 1:00 p.m.

Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte FC | 7:00 p.m.

Matchday 2 | Tuesday, February 15

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC | 5:00 p.m.

Inter Miami CF vs. Charleston Battery | 8:00 p.m.

Matchday 3 | Friday, February 18

Charleston Battery vs. Columbus Crew | 8:00 p.m.

Matchday 4 | Saturday, February 19

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 8:00 p.m.

