'Carnival Sunshine' to set sail from Port of Charleston

The ship’s departure from the port comes after a pause in operation due to COVID-19.
The ship’s departure from the port comes after a pause in operation due to COVID-19.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a pause in operation due to COVID-19, the cruise ship ‘Carnival Sunshine’ is expected to depart from the Port of Charleston Thursday.

People who will be on board say they’re eager to get on the ship and head to the Bahamas on the 4-day cruise.

“This is our first time cruising in almost two years, so we’re excited to be back,” Mary Mayo says.

The cruise ship is set to depart Thursday as the Omicron variant continues to spread. This comes just a couple of weeks after the CDC recommended people temporarily avoid cruises altogether, even if they’re vaccinated.

This also comes after the CDC has been investigating the Carnival Sunshine for possible COVID-19 cases. The CDC’s website shows the ship is currently operating under a “Restricted” status.

According to Carnival’s website, there are numerous COVID-19 precautions onboard their ships:

  • passengers must be vaccinated or have a valid exemption
  • must wear masks in certain areas
  • have a negative COVID test within 2 days of departure
  • complete health questionnaires
  • and follow Shore excursion requirements

Mary Mayo drove down from Wilmington for the cruise. She says she feels comfortable getting on the ship and is thrilled to head to the Bahamas.

“Yes, it is a risk, but I’ve also have already gotten COVID and I was not on a cruise, you know? This has been going on for the past couple of years and we just kind of made the decision to live our life and not be ignorant and take precautions and stuff, but I feel fairly safe,” Mayo says.

The Carnival Sunshine is set to depart tonight around 6 p.m. Thursday. Read about CDC guidelines here and Carnival’s precautions here.

