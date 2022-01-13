Coast Guard breaks ground on new Tybee Island search and rescue facility

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There will soon be a brand new state of the art facility on Tybee Island for the men and women who protect our waters.

Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmembers held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 25,000 square-foot multipurpose building on Wednesday. In attendance were crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island.

Master Chief Petty Officer Eric D. Risner, the officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee, says this facility will help them better serve the community.

Station Tybee is located north of Tybee lsland, and shares property with Fort Pulaski National Monument guarding the Savannah River entrance.

