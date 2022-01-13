Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into three North Charleston businesses in a 24-hour period.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary. Grandison was arrested on Wednesday by detectives on 6100 Rivers Ave.

His arrest stems from an investigation into three business burglaries that happened during the overnight hours of Jan. 10 through Jan. 11.

Detectives said during the investigation they discovered the same suspect was involved in additional burglaries across the Tri-County region.

He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Grandison also has a holding charge of second-degree burglary for Dorchester County law enforcement.

Police investigate burglaries in North Charleston

The investigation began on Monday morning when police responded to La Cariceria Esperanza on 6554 Rivers Ave. for a burglary. An employee said she arrived at the location and saw the front door glass had been shattered. Surveillance video showed a man breaking the glass door with a hammer, entering the store, and taking a black cash box.

The police report states the incident happened between 4:50 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Then on Monday night at 8:26 p.m. officers responded to Asian Garden on 3971 Rivers Ave. for a commercial burglary alarm and saw that the front glass door had been shattered. Employees reported that the cash register was stolen.

Finally, on Tuesday morning, police responded to Brazilian Wax and Spa by Claudio on 8410 Rivers Ave. for a report of a vandalism to the property. Employees showed officers surveillance video of an SUV pulling up and a man getting out and using a metal object to break the front glass door.

Police said the suspect then entered the business, went behind the front desk and through the drawers, then left. The incident report states that break-in happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

