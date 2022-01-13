SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden.(FOX Carolina)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities issued a silver alert for a missing North Carolina teenager they believe may be in danger because of possible dementia.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Sweeten Creek Road in Arden.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Kirby is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with a hood, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a gray beanie and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about Kirby or her whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly...
Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

Latest News

The ship’s departure from the port comes after a pause in operation due to COVID-19.
‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Superintendent: Dorchester District 4 went to virtual learning due to staffing shortages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Attorney Ben Crump, Jamal Sutherland family holding presser to demand justice