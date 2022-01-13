FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday for heavy rain, wind!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quiet weather stretch is expected over the next couple days in advance of a significant winter storm that will impact the region this weekend.

We’re tracking a major winter storm that will move through the Southeast Sunday. For 99% (or more) of you it will only be rain(and a lot of it). There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday in areas west of I-95 or north of Lake Moultrie (Orangeburg, Clarendon, Williamsburg Counties). Even there - IF light freezing rain falls, it would quickly change over to rain. No accumulation is expected. Of course, a change in the track of this storm system could shift areas impacted by winter weather. At this time, expect a very wet Sunday with temperatures starting out near 40 degrees and warming into the 50s by late morning or early afternoon. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm or two. It will also turn windy as the storm blows through with wind gusts up to 40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will return on the backside of this storm as drier weather moves in Sunday night/Monday.

We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 57.

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Windy at Times. High 56.

MLK DAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 50.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.