Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning due to staffing concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has announced that four of its schools will be transitioning to virtual learning for one week due to staffing concerns.

The district said beginning Friday, January 14, students at Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High will learn from home and return to the in-person school setting on Monday, January 24.

The temporary conversion to distance learning is due to staffing concerns and not student infection rate concerns, according to the district.

As a result, athletic and extracurricular activities will proceed as normal, district officials said.

“The decision to convert Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High to distance learning is based on operational concerns,” said Deon Jackson, BCSD Superintendent. “Staffing shortages have greatly necessitated this decision as school staffs continue to be impacted by COVID-19 isolations and quarantine protocol, and the substitute pool is limited when relied upon by 47 schools. We understand the burden this places on our students, staff and families as our shared goal is to provide quality instruction to our students in our buildings; however, we had to consider how the limited availability of staff impacts safety on campus and instruction. We look forward to the return of these students on Monday, January 24.”

The district released the following additional information:

Schools will work with staff and families to ensure that all students receive their Chromebooks. Information concerning access to assignments and livestream instruction schedules will be provided to students and/or parents by principals and teachers.

BCSD will continue to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at these four schools during this temporary conversion to a distance learning platform. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday by a drive-through pick up service.

Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High students can pick-up breakfast and lunch (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) from the following locations:

Cane Bay High located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29486

College Park Middle located at 713 College Park Road Ladson, SC 29456

Goose Creek Elementary located at 200 Foster Creek Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek High located at 1137 Redbank Road Goose Creek, SC 29445

Students will not be permitted to enter the buildings or eat on-site. Child Nutrition will be using the “roster system” so the names of the students will need to be provided by the person(s) picking up the meals.

“We need the support and cooperation of our families and communities to ensure that staff and students return to school healthy and that our remaining schools stay open,” Jackson continued. “Our schools mirror their communities, so we ask that our families and communities follow SC DHEC guidelines, maintain physical distancing in group settings, practice good hygiene, limit unnecessary interactions and gatherings, and wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved or is not practical.”

Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High students will return to campuses from distance learning on Monday, January 24. All other BCSD schools will continue to operate in-person following their normal schedules.

