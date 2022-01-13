SC Lottery
Goodwin, Notre Dame beat Clemson 72-56 for 6th straight win

Clemson's PJ Hall (24) walks to his team's bench during a timeout as Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb...
Clemson's PJ Hall (24) walks to his team's bench during a timeout as Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) and Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) celebrate an early lead during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- — Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame made its first six shots of the game, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nate Laszewski and Goodwin, for a 15-6 lead. The Irish missed their seventh shot, but Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back for an 11-point lead.

Notre Dame held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson’s previous season high of an 11-point deficit. The Tigers made their first 3-pointer of the second half with 11:06 left to trail 55-36.

Goodwin entered having missed eight straight 3-pointers in his last two games, but made all three of his attempts against Clemson. He finished 8 of 10 from the floor for Notre Dame (10-5, 4-1 ACC).

PJ Hall scored 14 points and Hunter Tyson added 12 for Clemson (10-6, 2-3), which was aiming to win three straight conference road games for the first time in 25 years.

Clemson entered ranked No. 3 in the nation with 40.9% shooting from 3-point range, but made just 2 of 16 in the first half while Notre Dame made 6 of 11 through the opening 14 minutes. The Tigers missed 10 straight shots late in the first half, and trailed 39-22 at the break.

Notre Dame starts a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Clemson hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

