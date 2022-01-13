Henderson leads Campbell against Charleston Southern after 21-point performance

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball dropped its second-straight Big South road contest as it fell to Campbell inside Gore Arena Wednesday night, 67-52.

CHAVEZ POSTS BEST IN BLUE

Tahlik Chavez had his best showing in the blue and gold Wednesday night, recording 17 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, five of those coming from behind the line. His 17 ties a career mark, but sets a new mark since coming to Charleston Southern.

SHOOTING, SHOOTING, SHOOTING

The Bucs shot over 40% from the field for the second game in a row, including a 56% mark in the second half, their best performance in a half in Big South play. On the flip side, Campbell finished the game at a 56% mark from the field after a 58% output in the first stanza.

SHORTHANDED

Wednesday’s contest marked the eighth time this season the Charleston Southern was not at full strength, as games against Clemson, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville, Manhattan, South Carolina State, Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville were played with at least one starter out due to injury. Senior Sean Price missed his fourth-straight contest due to injury, as Travis Anderson and Tyler Schaafsma were also unavailable for CSU.

TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE

Charleston Southern was able to outscore Campbell in points off turnovers, posting a 16-15 advantage in that category.

The CSU bench continues to be a strong suit as well for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side, as the Bucs outscored Campbell 15-13 in bench points as well at Gore Arena. That marks 10 out of 15 games that the bench has outscores the opponent’s bench.

UP NEXT

The Bucs head back home to the Buc Dome as they welcome Big South opponent Winthrop for their second weekend game of the conference slate. The action is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip, Saturday, January 15 in front of the home fans.

