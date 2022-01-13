SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Investigation underway at COVID-19 testing sites in Oregon for unlawful trade practices

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Department of Justice is investigating a COVID-19 testing company in Oregon for unlawful trade practices.

According to KPTV, the Center of COVID Control has three sites across the state. Kelly Fisher got a COVID test at one of the sites in September and described the experience as a little off-putting.

“It was kind of a pop-up tent and a couple of guys standing around in the parking lot of a minimart, basically,” explained Fisher who went ahead with the test anyway.

Fisher said she was handed a plastic Ziploc bag with a testing kit inside.

“They had some kind of plastic bins that they were collecting test kits in,” she said. “I did the swab myself in the car, which also seemed a little bit suspect.”

Fisher said she had to register online and provide photos of her driver’s license and insurance information. She was also told she would have results in 48 to 72 hours, but when that didn’t happen, she knew something was wrong.

After doing some research, Fisher learned the testing site was not on the Oregon Health Authority’s list of approved testing sites.

She filed a complaint with the DOJ, which is now investigating.

“OHA has not received test results from a laboratory called the ‘Center for COVID Control,’” The Oregon Health Authority said. “OHA also can confirm no funding has been provided to the ‘Center for COVID Control.’ OHA has elevated this issue to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), at its Seattle office.”

Oregon’s attorney general says if you go to a pop-up testing site, look out for anything suspicious like charging out-of-pocket fees, not displaying logos or asking for sensitive information.

If you think you’ve been scammed by a testing site, file a complaint with the DOJ in your area or call the attorney general’s hotline.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly...
Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5, 2021, while in custody at the Charleston County jail.
Family of Jamal Sutherland speaks on their fight for charges in his death
A conceptualized image of a proposed 60-acre development at the intersection of Berlin G. Myers...
Summerville Town Council set to discuss proposed housing developments off Highway 78
President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not...
Bush pushes voting bill to Senate
Photo from plane crash at Lake Murray
Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray