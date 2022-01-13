SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

LGBTQ men restricted from donating blood amid shortage

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since the 1980s, the American Red Cross has restricted men of the LGBTQ community from being blood donors.

With the extreme blood shortage our country is facing, some people felt that it’s time for this rule to be suspended.

The chief medical officer with the Red Cross said the winter months and the pandemic is causing hospitals to operate with 25% fewer blood donations. One Johns Island man said he’s eager to help with this crisis but can’t because he’s gay.

Jeremy Clugston said he’s frustrated with this rule and feels like it’s a form of discrimination. He said often times, he thinks about donating blood to help others but would get turned away if he was open and honest about his sexuality as a gay man.

According to the Red Cross’ website, it states that under requirements from the Food and Drug Administration, all blood collection organizations must “Defer for 3 months from the most recent sexual contact, a man who has had sex with another man during the past 3 months.”

“It’s sad. There are people every day that want to help their mother, father, grandparents, but being gay, you’re told you cannot give blood to help that person. It’s sad and disheartening because we live in the United States of America.”

The Red Cross said it recognizes the hurt this policy causes to people in the LGBTQ community and believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods based on sexuality.

The Red cross urged men of the LGBTQ community to host blood drives and recommend others to donate. The blood bank is short on all blood types but especially types O and A.

To donate with the Red Cross click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Cory Tyliek Gethers of North...
Report: Dirt bike rider attempting to lose deputy crashes into patrol car
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is getting 40 new school buses from the state, and while...
Tracking delayed for new Charleston Co. School District buses
Members of the public speak during a Senate subcommittee meeting on S. 935 in Columbia on Jan....
State bill would establish school voucher-like program in South Carolina
Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away
The blood shortage is making an impact on people like 11-year-old Dreylan Holmes in Columbia.
S.C. boy with sickle cell disease waits days for blood transfusion amid shortage