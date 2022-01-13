LGBTQ men restricted from donating blood amid shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since the 1980s, the American Red Cross has restricted men of the LGBTQ community from being blood donors.

With the extreme blood shortage our country is facing, some people felt that it’s time for this rule to be suspended.

The chief medical officer with the Red Cross said the winter months and the pandemic is causing hospitals to operate with 25% fewer blood donations. One Johns Island man said he’s eager to help with this crisis but can’t because he’s gay.

Jeremy Clugston said he’s frustrated with this rule and feels like it’s a form of discrimination. He said often times, he thinks about donating blood to help others but would get turned away if he was open and honest about his sexuality as a gay man.

According to the Red Cross’ website, it states that under requirements from the Food and Drug Administration, all blood collection organizations must “Defer for 3 months from the most recent sexual contact, a man who has had sex with another man during the past 3 months.”

“It’s sad. There are people every day that want to help their mother, father, grandparents, but being gay, you’re told you cannot give blood to help that person. It’s sad and disheartening because we live in the United States of America.”

The Red Cross said it recognizes the hurt this policy causes to people in the LGBTQ community and believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods based on sexuality.

The Red cross urged men of the LGBTQ community to host blood drives and recommend others to donate. The blood bank is short on all blood types but especially types O and A.

To donate with the Red Cross click here.

