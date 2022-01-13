SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away

Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area...
Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area on Wednesday.(MPPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko who was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area on Wednesday.

“She was last seen wearing white Nike sweatpants, green sweater, and multicolored Jordan sneakers,” MPPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Cory Tyliek Gethers of North...
Report: Dirt bike rider attempting to lose deputy crashes into patrol car
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is getting 40 new school buses from the state, and while...
Tracking delayed for new Charleston Co. School District buses
Authorities are looking for Michael Sgobbo who was reported as a missing and endangered person...
Charleston police searching for missing, endangered man
The presser will be held on Thursday at noon outside the office of the Ninth Circuit...
Attorney Ben Crump, Jamal Sutherland family holding presser to demand justice
The Colleton County School District will be switching to virtual instruction for all students...
Colleton County, DD4 transitioning to virtual learning