Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko who was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area on Wednesday.

“She was last seen wearing white Nike sweatpants, green sweater, and multicolored Jordan sneakers,” MPPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.

