SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of stealing packages after brief chase

Authorities say the stolen packages were recovered and returned to their owners.
Authorities say the stolen packages were recovered and returned to their owners.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 56-year-old man accused of stealing packages was arrested after leading officers on a brief chase.

Maurice Jerome Simmons was charged with four counts of larceny, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

The North Charleston Police Department said officers were patrolling near Oak Terrace Preserve around 4 p.m. Wednesday when they received a call about a man stealing packages from homes on East Dolphin Avenue.

Officers said they then received a description of the man’s vehicle and were able to locate it.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said Simmons was arrested after a brief pursuit where Simmons crashed his car into another car. The collision caused Simmons’ car to overturn in the intersection of Spruill and Carlton Avenue, Jacobs said.

Officers said they were able to locate the packages in the trunk of the vehicle and they have since been returned to the owners.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly...
Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

Latest News

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the George Floyd family, is joined by family...
Civil rights attorney, families to demand charges in Jamal Sutherland death
The ship’s departure from the port comes after a pause in operation due to COVID-19.
‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Superintendent: Dorchester District 4 went to virtual learning due to staffing shortages