Police arrest man accused of stealing packages after brief chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 56-year-old man accused of stealing packages was arrested after leading officers on a brief chase.

Maurice Jerome Simmons was charged with four counts of larceny, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

The North Charleston Police Department said officers were patrolling near Oak Terrace Preserve around 4 p.m. Wednesday when they received a call about a man stealing packages from homes on East Dolphin Avenue.

Officers said they then received a description of the man’s vehicle and were able to locate it.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said Simmons was arrested after a brief pursuit where Simmons crashed his car into another car. The collision caused Simmons’ car to overturn in the intersection of Spruill and Carlton Avenue, Jacobs said.

Officers said they were able to locate the packages in the trunk of the vehicle and they have since been returned to the owners.

