Portion of Rifle Range Road closed by water main break

By Live 5 Web Staff, Lauren Quinlan and Énoa Gibson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a portion of Rifle Range Road is closed due to a water main break in Mount Pleasant Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say the water main break is on Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive.

Traffic heading south towards Ben Sawyer Blvd is open but traffic heading north toward the IOP connector will be rerouted into the center median, according to police.

“We are expecting traffic delays in and around the area,” Inspector Don Calabrese said. “Crews are on the way for the repair but the traffic diversion will be in place for at least 12 hours and could be longer impacting Friday morning traffic.”

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

