Portion of Rifle Range Road closed by water main break

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a portion of Rifle Range Road is closed due to a water main break in Mount Pleasant Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say the water main break is on Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive.

Traffic heading south towards Ben Sawyer Blvd is open but traffic heading north toward the IOP connector will be rerouted into the center median, according to police.

“We are expecting traffic delays in and around the area,” Inspector Don Calabrese said. “Crews are on the way for the repair but the traffic diversion will be in place for at least 12 hours and could be longer impacting Friday morning traffic.”

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

Rifle Range Road between Frankie Drive and Long Grove Drive has a sewer main break being repaired. Traffic heading north is being sent into the center median until they reach the light. Southbound on Rifle Range is unaffected. Traffic is heavy in the area. pic.twitter.com/aLPc3pOYEr — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.