SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Probation recommended for officers who stopped Petito, Laundrie after fight

An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department...
An independent investigative report determined two officers with the Moab Police Department neglected their duty by failing to press charges against Gabby Petito after she admitted to being the aggressor in a fight with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during an August traffic stop.(Source: Moab Police via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An independent investigator’s report says the two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Utah should be put on probation.

The 22-year-old Petito and her fiancé, the 23-year-old Laundrie, were on a cross-country road trip and traveled through Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12. That’s where a witness told police he saw the couple involved in a domestic dispute.

According to a police report, Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins with the Moab Police Department pulled the couple’s van over. Body camera video from the officers shows Petito and Laundrie admitting to having a fight.

Petito said she struck her fiancé first, and Pratt said Petito must be taken to jail since she admitted to being the aggressor. But both Petito and Laundrie objected, and the officers eventually agreed not to charge Petito as long as the couple agreed to spend the night apart.

In the independent investigative report, Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe with the Price City Police Department said the officers neglected their duty by failing to press charges.

Petito and Laundrie later traveled to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida alone Sept. 1.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming a couple weeks later. A coroner ruled she died by strangulation.

Laundrie was found dead in October of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida nature reserve. At the time, he was being described as a “person of interest” in his fiancée’s disappearance but was not tied to her death.

Ratcliffe said he could not speculate on whether different actions by Pratt and Robbins in August could have prevented Petito’s death. He wrote in his report that, at the time, neither officer knew their actions were wrong.

Pratt has said he is still haunted by Petito’s death.

In a statement, the City of Moab did not address any potential discipline for Pratt and Robbins but said it “intends to implement the report’s recommendations” on new policies for the police department. Those will include more domestic violence training and legal training for officers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack announced on Tuesday that it’s closing its doors for good on Jan. 23...
West Ashley restaurant D.D. Peckers closing its doors after 16 years

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
VIDEO: ‘Carnival Sunshine’ to set sail from Port of Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC: Priority is keeping kids in school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Attorney Ben Crump, Jamal Sutherland family holding presser to demand justice
VIDEO: Georgetown Middle School transitioning to virtual learning
VIDEO: Georgetown Middle School transitioning to virtual learning