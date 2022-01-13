Report: Drug dealers out on bond back behind bars for trafficking meth

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say two people who were out on bond for dealing drugs last year are back in jail for trafficking meth.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 46-year-old Rosemarie Oldham and 48-year-old Phillip L. Shuler. At the time of their arrest, Oldham was out on bond for trafficking meth, and Shuler was out on bond for distributing crack cocaine.

Their arrest stems from an incident on Thursday when the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Cherokee Drive. A report states that during the operation, agents found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and marijuana along with packaging materials, digital scales, U.S. currency, and three handguns.

In addition to Oldham and Shuler’s arrest, the sheriff’s office also arrested 25-year-old Taylor E. Parrott and 27-year-old Dylan Coker.

Oldham was out on bond for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from an October 2021 arrest. She has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and V Schedule II controlled substance.

Shuler was also out on bond for Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine stemming from a December 2021 arrest. Shuler has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled substance.

Coker is being charged with Possession of Schedule IV C/S.

Parrott is being charged with Possession of Schedule II C/S and Possession of Schedule IV C/S.

All are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

Arrested were: Rosemarie Oldham, 46, Phillip L. Shuler, 48, Taylor E. Parrott, 25, and Dylan Coker, 27, all of Georgetown. (GCSO)

A report states that during the operation, agents found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, pills, crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and marijuana along with packaging materials, digital scales, U.S. currency, and three handguns. (GCSO)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.