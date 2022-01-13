SC reports nearly 15K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14,764 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with a drop in the positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 10,412 confirmed and 4,352 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for more than 1,100 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 255 87 342 Berkeley County 374 167 541 Charleston County 807 361 1,168 Colleton County 85 22 107 Dorchester County 310 265 575 Georgetown County 75 36 174 Williamsburg County 31 35 66

The data also included 42 deaths, 14 of which were listed as confirmed and 18 were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 26.9%, down from Wednesday’s 28.8%, and Tuesday’s 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 891,412 241,413 1,132,825 Total Deaths 12,874 2,033 14,880

