SC reports nearly 15K new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14,764 new COVID-19...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14,764 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with a drop in the positivity rate.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14,764 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with a drop in the positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 10,412 confirmed and 4,352 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for more than 1,100 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County25587342
Berkeley County374167541
Charleston County8073611,168
Colleton County8522107
Dorchester County310265575
Georgetown County7536174
Williamsburg County313566

The data also included 42 deaths, 14 of which were listed as confirmed and 18 were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 26.9%, down from Wednesday’s 28.8%, and Tuesday’s 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases891,412241,4131,132,825
Total Deaths12,8742,03314,880

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



