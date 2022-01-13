SC reports nearly 15K new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14,764 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with a drop in the positivity rate.
DHEC’s data listed 10,412 confirmed and 4,352 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Tuesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
Charleston County accounted for more than 1,100 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|255
|87
|342
|Berkeley County
|374
|167
|541
|Charleston County
|807
|361
|1,168
|Colleton County
|85
|22
|107
|Dorchester County
|310
|265
|575
|Georgetown County
|75
|36
|174
|Williamsburg County
|31
|35
|66
The data also included 42 deaths, 14 of which were listed as confirmed and 18 were listed as probable.
The positivity rate was listed at 26.9%, down from Wednesday’s 28.8%, and Tuesday’s 34.9%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|891,412
|241,413
|1,132,825
|Total Deaths
|12,874
|2,033
|14,880
