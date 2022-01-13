Summerville Town Council set to discuss proposed housing developments off Highway 78

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – The Town of Summerville’s council is set to discuss two proposed housing developments off Highway 78 during a Thursday night meeting.

The first proposed housing development is located at the intersection of Berlin G. Myers Parkway and Highway 78 and encompasses just under 60 acres of land.

If the development is approved, it is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to documents.

Shortly after, the town council will be taking up a petition to annex just under 16 acres of Dorchester County for a proposed development, located off Highway 78 and South Pointe Boulevard.

The town’s planning commission voted unanimously on Dec. 20 to move the petition forward to the council with a recommendation for denial.

