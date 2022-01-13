SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Superintendent: Dorchester School District Four went to virtual learning due to staffing shortages

Dorchester School District Four announced all classes will be held online until Jan. 20.
Dorchester School District Four announced all classes will be held online until Jan. 20.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) – The interim superintendent for Dorchester School District Four says staffing shortages brought on by a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district led to classes switching from in person to virtual for the next week.

Starting Thursday, all classes in the district will be held online, and the district has cancelled all sports activities until Jan. 20, when classes will resume in person.

Interim Superintendent Gerald Wright said over the phone the virus has made it difficult to cover classes with the number of students and staff affected by it.

Bracie Moore’s three children attend Woodland High School. They told her what has happened recently at their school.

“They have told me a couple of times that they didn’t have a teacher in the class because of shortages,” Moore said. “I mean, what can we do with that?”

On Wednesday, Wright said over 300 students and 38 staffers are out because they tested positive or are in quarantine.

Moore, meanwhile, said virtual learning changed her daughter’s behavior and prefers to keep classes in-person.

“Sending our kids to school and then pulling them out, sending them in, pulling them out, it’s complicated,” Moore said. “It’s hard on everybody.”

Harleyville resident Steve Myers’ granddaughter goes to kindergarten within the district.

Although he is not a fan of going virtual for now, he said he understands the district’s decision.

“You have to have adults that supervise children,” Myers said. “I understand that, and if that’s the real reason, then it is what it is.”

The superintendent said a large chunk of students are expected to come out of quarantine on the Jan. 19, leading them to that return date of Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail...
Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting
Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Cory Tyliek Gethers of North...
Report: Dirt bike rider attempting to lose deputy crashes into patrol car
Angel Scott, 16, was last seen by her mother on Dec. 31, police say.
Police searching for teen missing since New Year’s Eve
Deputies say the single-engine plane's engine malfunctioned, forcing it to make a hard landing...
Engine malfunction blamed for Charleston Co. small plane crash

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is getting 40 new school buses from the state, and while...
Tracking delayed for new Charleston Co. School District buses
Authorities are looking for Victoria Miroschnichenko was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area...
Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who ran away
Authorities are looking for Michael Sgobbo who was reported as a missing and endangered person...
Charleston police searching for missing, endangered man
The presser will be held on Thursday at noon outside the office of the Ninth Circuit...
Attorney Ben Crump, Jamal Sutherland family holding presser to demand justice