Superintendent: Dorchester School District Four went to virtual learning due to staffing shortages

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) – The interim superintendent for Dorchester School District Four says staffing shortages brought on by a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district led to classes switching from in person to virtual for the next week.

Starting Thursday, all classes in the district will be held online, and the district has cancelled all sports activities until Jan. 20, when classes will resume in person.

Interim Superintendent Gerald Wright said over the phone the virus has made it difficult to cover classes with the number of students and staff affected by it.

Bracie Moore’s three children attend Woodland High School. They told her what has happened recently at their school.

“They have told me a couple of times that they didn’t have a teacher in the class because of shortages,” Moore said. “I mean, what can we do with that?”

On Wednesday, Wright said over 300 students and 38 staffers are out because they tested positive or are in quarantine.

Moore, meanwhile, said virtual learning changed her daughter’s behavior and prefers to keep classes in-person.

“Sending our kids to school and then pulling them out, sending them in, pulling them out, it’s complicated,” Moore said. “It’s hard on everybody.”

Harleyville resident Steve Myers’ granddaughter goes to kindergarten within the district.

Although he is not a fan of going virtual for now, he said he understands the district’s decision.

“You have to have adults that supervise children,” Myers said. “I understand that, and if that’s the real reason, then it is what it is.”

The superintendent said a large chunk of students are expected to come out of quarantine on the Jan. 19, leading them to that return date of Jan. 20.

