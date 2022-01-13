Family of Jamal Sutherland speaks on their fight for charges in his death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the man who died in custody a year ago at the Al Cannon Detention Center is speaking about their journey as they demand criminal charges against detention deputies.

Jamal Sutherland was 31 when he died at the jail on Jan. 5, 2021. He became unresponsive as Charleston County detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge.

Amy and James Sutherland, his parents; and Jamar, his brother, spoke at a news conference earlier on Thursday outside the office of Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, who declined to file criminal charges in that case.

They were joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and family members of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Duante Wright, who were victims in recent high-profile cases.

Amy Sutherland said their presence was “like a favor from God.”

“God has allowed us to get together and have others come and help us because we need help,” she said. “Today would have been year since Jamal was buried. Tomorrow would have been his birthday. The longer I see everybody else getting justice, it seems unfair.”

Floyd died in May 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

Arbery, 25, died after three white men chased him in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was sentenced to life with the chance of parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Wright was fatally shot by a Minneapolis Police officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Former officer Kimberly Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in Wright’s killing. One of the jurors said they felt she made an honest mistake when she drew her firearm instead of her stun gun, but that she was still responsible for his death.

“We’re holding on to faith,” James Sutherland, Jamal’s father, said. “I believe that justice denied is only justice delayed.”

The group gathered at Charity Missionary Baptist Church at the invitation of the Rev. Nelson Rivers III, who also spoke at the news conference.

They agreed to speak separately after the news conference on their continuing fight for justice for Sutherland.

