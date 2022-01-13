Witness: “They were drenched in water” - No injuries reported after plane crashes on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A plane crashed into Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Lake Murray near the Taylor’s Cove Road area in Gilbert, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Photo of a plane crash on Lake Murray (Caleb Krick)

Two adults were on board during the crash and neither were injured, according to deputies.

The pilot cited engine trouble as the reason for the crash.

Caleb Krick witnessed the event with his brother and sister and said he did see the two individuals walk away from the plane.

“Our jaws just kind of dropped. We didn’t really understand what was happening, and we were like ‘where are the people?’ You know there’s people obviously in there,” Krick said.

He said he believed people in the neighborhood let the couple wait in their home to get warm while deputies investigated the incident.

“They were drenched in water,” Krick said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

