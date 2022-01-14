SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school

Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after students were exposed to fentanyl inside the school. Three students were hospitalized.(WFSB)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rob Polansky, Andrew Masse, Ayah Galal
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB/Gray News) - Three seventh graders from Connecticut were rushed to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl at school Thursday.

It happened at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy, a magnet school with about 600 students in Hartford.

One of the students, a 13-year-old boy, was unconscious and received CPR by the school nurse and then again by paramedics. Officials told WFSB the student is in “grave condition” after ingesting and overdosing on fentanyl.

Two other students, also seventh graders, complained of dizziness after being exposed to fentanyl and are being monitored at the hospital.

Officials initially said a teacher was also transported to the hospital, but later clarified that she was “highly upset about what she witnessed” and was treated at the school.

The school was placed in a code yellow, meaning students must stay in place. Drug-sniffing dogs went through the building and additional bags of fentanyl were found in two classrooms and in the gym. Students had to go through a decontamination zone before leaving school Thursday.

Police believe a student brought the drugs to the school. No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns

Latest News

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration's efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines...
Supreme Court blocks large business vaccine mandate
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, a plastic surgeon from Charleston County, speaks during a news conference...
Lawmakers, doctors pushing bill to make it easier for hospitals to open, expand
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano have released...
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Sheriff Kristin Graziano release statements on Jamal Sutherland