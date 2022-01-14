Brown leads The Citadel over UNC Greensboro 74-69

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Hayden Brown had 24 points and 15 rebounds as The Citadel edged past UNC Greensboro 74-69 on Thursday night.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points for The Citadel (7-7, 1-2 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jason Roche added 12 points.

The Citadel totaled 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

De’Monte Buckingham had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (10-6, 2-2). Keyshaun Langley added 13 points. Bas Leyte had 12 points and eight rebounds.

