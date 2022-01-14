Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are searching for a missing boater near Wadmalaw Island Thursday night.

Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point Boat Landing at 6 p.m. for a reported water rescue.

According to fire officials, when they got to the scene they encountered a boat that was circling with no one on board.

“Family and friends reported that the possible boat occupant did not return and the person was unable to be reached when contacted,” SJFD officials said.

STJFD Marine units along with US Coast Guard, St. Paul’s Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, SC DNR, KISB Beach Patrol and Colleton County Sheriffs Office are assisting with the search.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.