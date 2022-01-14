DD2 virtual learning based on individual school’s COVID-19 numbers

SC Lottery
In a special called meeting Friday morning, the Dorchester District Two school board gave their blessing to allow the superintendent to move specific schools or grades to virtual learning when necessary.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In a special called meeting Friday morning, the Dorchester District Two school board gave their blessing to allow the superintendent to move specific schools or grades to virtual learning when necessary.

According to superintendent Joseph Pye, Friday’s meeting was a way to inform parents and the community of the district’s plan going forward when it comes to handling COVID-19.

They want to avoid moving the entire district to virtual learning at all costs. So they plan to handle switching to virtual learning on a case by case basis.

They’re using 30 percent of students and staff who are out as a general guideline of when they will switch.

Pye says he want didn’t to call a special meeting every single time a school or grade needed to switch to virtual. Friday’s meeting was a way for him to have permission to make the decision himself as he would in other emergency situations.

According to district officials, this all stems from the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community plus the toll that teachers and staff at schools in the district are facing.

Several principals who spoke today say they have administrators and guidance counselors covering classes. Spanish teachers covering AP Calclulus classes. Multiple classes held at the same time in the library. All of the principals say their staff is burnt out and that safety and quality of learning is being jeopardized.

So the district will use that 30 percent of students and staff out as a loose guideline to switch a school to virtual learning.

“We want them to know that’s how we’re looking at it. Just because it’s 30, we may call it,” Pye said. “There are many other things. It could be a school that’s at 25 or 28, but it could be the size of the school, the amount of help they have. It could be a severe issue with operating the school, and that’s why we have to do it.”

There is one school that the superintendent says will be moving to virtual learning next week but he did not announce which one at this meeting because he wanted all parents to learn at the same time.

