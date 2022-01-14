FIRST ALERT: Storm to bring snow, ice and rain to Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather across the Lowcountry as we get ready to head into the long holiday weekend! Plenty of sunshine is expected today and temperatures will climb to 60 degrees this afternoon. If you’re heading out this evening or first thing tomorrow morning, make sure you grab a coat! Temperatures will fall into the 40s this evening and start in the 30s Saturday morning. Clouds will start to increase Saturday but we expect to stay dry through the evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s in the afternoon. A developing winter storm along the Gulf coast will begin to send moisture our direction early Sunday morning. Most of you will start out as rain but there is a chance that very light freezing rain could occur for a few hours near, or west, of I-95. Colder air across inland areas will quickly climb Sunday morning leading to a very quick transition to rain even if you start as some light freezing rain. Temperatures will range quiet a bit Sunday with highs near 60 along the coast while inland areas near I-95 get stuck in the 40s. Heavy rain is likely Sunday morning with drier weather moving in by the afternoon. The wind will pick up as an area of low pressure moves through the area Sunday morning. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday. Because of the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday. Expect more information more often over the weekend! Remember you can stay updated on the go by downloading the Live 5 First Alert Weather App. It’s FREE in your phone’s app store! Sunshine will return for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. Highs will only reach 50°!

TODAY: Sunny. High 60.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 59.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Windy. High 54.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 50.

