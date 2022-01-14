FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash cleared on I-526 West in West Ashley
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane of I-526 westbound has reopened near Glenn McConnell Parkway after being closed due to a crash Friday morning.
The early morning crash caused long delays on I-526 Friday morning while crews worked to clear the crash.
The state department of transportation says the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.