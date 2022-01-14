SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Police names new chief

A portion of Front Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for stormwater pump repairs,...
A portion of Front Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for stormwater pump repairs, police say.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department named its next chief of police on Friday.

Officials said current interim chief William Pierce will be appointed and sworn-in as chief at Thursday’s city council meeting.

“Since becoming the interim chief, Bill Pierce has been doing an excellent job and I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to continue leading the Police Department, engaging the community, and keeping our beloved city safe,” Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said.

Thursday’s city council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the municipal court.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly...
Police arrest man in connection to deadly May shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult
In a special called meeting Friday morning, the Dorchester District Two school board gave their...
DD2 virtual learning based on individual school’s COVID-19 numbers
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19...
SC reports more than 19K new COVID-19 cases