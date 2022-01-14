Georgetown Police names new chief

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department named its next chief of police on Friday.

Officials said current interim chief William Pierce will be appointed and sworn-in as chief at Thursday’s city council meeting.

“Since becoming the interim chief, Bill Pierce has been doing an excellent job and I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to continue leading the Police Department, engaging the community, and keeping our beloved city safe,” Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe said.

Thursday’s city council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the municipal court.

