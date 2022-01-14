Investigators arrest man suspected of killing North Charleston HS football player

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man who is suspected of killing a North Charleston High School football player.

Investigators arrested James Ryan Felder on Thursday. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by an unlawful person.

Felder’s charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at the Pinecrest Apartments off McMillian Avenue on the night of Dec. 28, 2021.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter who attended North Charleston High School and was a football player.

Police found the victim near the pool behind the property’s laundry building.

