SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit

FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who as a 4-month-old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s album “Nevermind” on Thursday filed a new version of his lawsuit alleging the image is child pornography.

Federal Judge Fernando M. Olguin had dismissed Spencer Elden’s lawsuit on Jan. 4 after a missed deadline, but gave him permission to file an amended version.

The new complaint includes a declaration from the album’s graphic designer that Elden’s lawyers argue demonstrates that the band and Geffen Records deliberately sought to display the baby Elden’s penis and exploit the image for commercial gain.

The lawsuit, first filed in August in federal court in California, said that Elden, now 30, had suffered “lifelong damages” as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The defendants named include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain.

A motion to dismiss filed in December by Nirvana’s attorneys argues that the suit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action, and that another law it cites wasn’t enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.

The motion says the lawsuit is “on its face, not serious,” and Elden’s conduct reflects that.

“Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed ‘Nirvana Baby,’” the document says.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loyal Trader Joe’s customers will soon be able to buy their “two-buck chuck” again after the...
Mount Pleasant Trader Joe’s beer and wine permit suspended after third underage violation
Earlier on Wednesday, police officers responded to the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Blvd. to...
Police: Suspicious item found at Mt. Pleasant bank was sugar
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall...
Driver to be charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists, police confirm
The highway was closed between Caanan Road and Clubhouse Road, according to Dorchester County...
Crews clear crash on Highway 17A
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a fifth-grader who allegedly...
Deputies track down 5th grader accused of alleged threat identified

Latest News

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano have released...
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Sheriff Kristin Graziano release statements on Jamal Sutherland
A conceptualized image of a proposed 60-acre development at the intersection of Berlin G. Myers...
Summerville Town Council set to discuss proposed housing developments off Highway 78
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns