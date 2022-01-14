SC Lottery
Multiple emergency agencies continuing search for missing boater in N. Edisto River

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple emergency agencies are continuing to search the area of the North Edisto River for a boater who was reported missing Thursday night.

Officials with the St. Johns Fire District said on Friday afternoon privately owned boats are also assisting with the search that’s based in the area of Cherry Point Landing on Wadmalaw Island.

The search began Thursday at 6 p.m. when emergency crews responded to the landing for a report of a water rescue. According to fire officials, when they got to the scene they encountered a boat that was circling with no one on board.

“Family and friends reported that the possible boat occupant did not return and the person was unable to be reached when contacted,” SJFD officials said on Thursday night.

STJFD Marine units along with US Coast Guard, St. Paul’s Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, SC DNR, KISB Beach Patrol and Colleton County Sheriffs Office are assisting with the search.

