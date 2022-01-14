North Charleston Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing and vulnerable.

Stacy Brothers was last seen on Dec. 20, officers said.

Brothers is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown eyes and bald.

According to police, Brothers suffers from schizophrenia and paranoia and is possibly driving a gray Lexus IS250 with California tag 6TDL425.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.

