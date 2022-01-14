North Charleston Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing and vulnerable.
Stacy Brothers was last seen on Dec. 20, officers said.
Brothers is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown eyes and bald.
According to police, Brothers suffers from schizophrenia and paranoia and is possibly driving a gray Lexus IS250 with California tag 6TDL425.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.