North Charleston Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing and vulnerable.

Stacy Brothers was last seen on Dec. 20, officers said.

Brothers is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown eyes and bald.

According to police, Brothers suffers from schizophrenia and paranoia and is possibly driving a gray Lexus IS250 with California tag 6TDL425.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521.

