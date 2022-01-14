SC Lottery
Police arrest man in connection to deadly May shooting

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly...
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in May.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in May.

Syqoune Alexander Moody was arrested Wednesday by the North Charleston Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged with murder, authorities said.

The arrest stems from a May 19, 2021 shooting at Vibez Restaurant and Lounge in the 2600 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.

Authorities say 30-year-old Kadeem Felder was shot inside the club. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Moody was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

